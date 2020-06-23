ELBRIDGE - Jeffrey Allan Bowes, 70, of Elbridge died June 14, 2020.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Those who wish to remember Jeffrey in a special way may make gifts in his memory to HOPE for Bereaved, 4500 Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13219.
He was a long-time resident of Elbridge, N.Y. He was born February 27, 1950 in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Robert J. and Dolores Leake Bowes.
Jeffrey graduated from Mynderse Academy where he played the trumpet in the nationally acclaimed high school marching band. He graduated with an Associate degree from Cayuga Community College and with a Bachelor of Art degree from Alfred University. He worked for decades in the food service industry spending the bulk of it at LaTouraine Coffee Company. He enjoyed nature, music, cooking, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his two daughters Tonya Lynn Bowes and her husband, Scott, of Ariz., Jennifer Christine Morgan and her husband, Steve, of Syracuse; sister, Barbara Ashbee; brother, Cameron Bowes; and four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by a brother, Scott; and a grandson, Calvin.
Arrangements are with Bush Funeral Home, Elbridge, N.Y. Visit-bushfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.