SENECA FALLS–Jeffrey D. Houck, 49 of Lower Lake Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence on Saturday (June 29, 2019).



Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (July 3) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Michael Merritt, Parochial Vicar of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, officiating. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607.



Jeff was born in Waterloo, N.Y. on April 21, 1970 the son of John P. "Jack" and Joyce (Keenly) Houck. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and a graduate of Mynderse Academy, Seneca Falls. He was employed as Chef at Clifton Spring Hospital, Clifton Springs, N.Y. Jeff loved to cook and had previously cooked at the former Pumphouse in Seneca Falls, the former Lindsey's Restaurant in Waterloo, and at Fox Run Vineyards in Penn Yan, N.Y. Jeff enjoyed his lottery scratch-offs and once in awhile he had some lucky picks. He was an avid New York Yankee Fan and, when it came to football, it was the Buffalo Bills. Everyone who was ever around Jeff loved him; he always made people smile.



He is survived by his mother, Joyce Keenly Houck of Waterloo, N.Y.; two brothers Joseph (Hilde) Houck of Shortsville, N.Y., and John P. (Casey Kapp) Houck Jr. of Waterloo, N.Y.; nephew, John P. Houck III and his fiancé Tiffany Harris of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two grand-nephews Zachary and Bradley Houck; two aunts Sandra (Ken) Bogart of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Florence Brandt of Arizona; and uncle, Frederick (Janice) Houck of Seneca Falls, N.Y.



Jeff was predeceased by his father, John P. "Jack" Houck who died October 1, 2003.



