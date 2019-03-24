LYONS - Jeffrey H. Baker, 41, of Water St. died March 19, 2019.
Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (March 27) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday (March 28) at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt. 14 South.
Memorials to .
Jeff was born in Sodus on February 28, 1978, son of William & Vera Utter Baker. He had worked for Halco, PBS, and Tops, and was assistant manager at Rite- Aid in Lyons. He loved to play darts and had a great love for NASCAR.
He is survived by his parents William and Vera Baker of Ocala, Fla.; brother, William Jr. (Christina Puckett) of Lyons; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Carrie Baker in 1985.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019