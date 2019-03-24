Jeffrey H. Baker

  • "Condolences to the Baker family at this time of great loss...."
    - Dick Baker

LYONS - Jeffrey H. Baker, 41, of Water St. died March 19, 2019.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (March 27) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday (March 28) at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt. 14 South.

Jeff was born in Sodus on February 28, 1978, son of William & Vera Utter Baker. He had worked for Halco, PBS, and Tops, and was assistant manager at Rite- Aid in Lyons. He loved to play darts and had a great love for NASCAR.

He is survived by his parents William and Vera Baker of Ocala, Fla.; brother, William Jr. (Christina Puckett) of Lyons; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister, Carrie Baker in 1985.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY.

Donations
