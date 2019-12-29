|
OVID/TRUMANSBURG – Jeffrey L. Williams, age 75, of 7708 State Route 96, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday (December 25, 2019).
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (January 2, 2020) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street, in Ovid. Prayers of committal will be held privately in Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Jeff's memory to the Ovid-Willard Lions Club, PO Box C, Ovid, NY 14521. Funds received will support guide dog training.
Jeff was born on December 21, 1944, a son of the late Charles Benjamin and Dorothy (Jewell) Williams. He was a 1962 graduate of North Rose High School, and proudly served his country as a helicopter pilot in the US Army from 1967-1971, while stationed in South Korea. He received his first insurance license in 1968, and worked as an agent for Prudential and Farm Family until earning his broker's license. As a broker, he opened Williams Insurance Agency in Ovid in 1994 and a second office in Trumansburg in 1996, which he moved to Jacksonville in 1999. Jeff was an avid motorsports enthusiast and collector; from his antique mahogany ski boat to his work with Preston Racing and the time he spent working on his cherished T-bucket and MG, if it had a motor and he could go fast with the wind in his hair, count him in! Also a devoted animal lover, Jeff owned and cared for Peruvian Paso horses for many years. He rescued scores of dogs (he had an affinity for Boxers) and cats from local rescues and the SPCA over the years. He passed his love for animals in need on to his children and grandchildren, a legacy that will impact countless innocent lives. Jeff was a proud supporter of the communities in which he lived and worked; he dedicated many hours of volunteerism and had been a member and past president of the Ovid-Willard Lions Club. He also served on the school board in Trumansburg, where is children and grandchildren attended.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia; his daughters Jennifer (Kelly) Martinez of Norwich and Michelle (Damien) Vogtman of Trumansburg; his beloved grandchildren Lucas and Christopher "Cam" Martinez, Alexis, Renee and Damien M. Vogtman; a cousin, Craig (Mary) Farnsworth of Brunswick, Ga.; and many other relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by an infant brother, Kent Barry Williams; and his aunt and uncle Virginia and Bernard Farnsworth.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020