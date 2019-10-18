Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Houghton House at Hobart William Smith Colleges
Kings Lane
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:30 PM
Houghton House at Hobart William Smith Colleges
Kings Lane
Jeffrey Mark Greenspon Obituary
GENEVA - Jeffrey Mark Greenspon, age 67, passed away on October 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26) at Houghton House on Kings Lane on the campus of Hobart William Smith Colleges.

Readings and Remembrances will start at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be welcome to share a memory of Jeff, if they wish.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Edward M. Messing Professorship, UR Medicine Urology, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14627; or Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

Jeffrey was a professor at Hobart William Smith Colleges since 1979. He was passionate in his quest to develop discerning thinkers and to share his love of research with his students.

Jeffrey was an avid sportsman, who loved the Finger Lakes and shared his love of nature with his family and friends.

His family, Anne Gomez-Greenspon; children Alex and Emma (Andrew); sister, Erma Ruffkess (Steven); and brother-in-law, W. Ernest Gomez (Marcelo) continue to celebrate his life.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
