CASSELBERRY, FLORIDA-Jeffrey Michael Kelley, 50, of Casselberry, Fla., passed away June 4, 2019.



A funeral service was held on Sunday (June 9) from 2 until 3 p.m. at DeGusipe Funeral Home and Crematory with a reception immediately following. Visitation was from 1 until 2 p.m. at DeGusipe Funeral Home and Crematory.



Jeff was born April 21, 1969 in Newark, New York to Patrick Kelley and Charlene Mastracci.



He attended Lyman High School in Longwood, Florida and he worked for many years as an avionics electrician, most recently for AMI Aviation. Jeff had a passion for detailing his car, music and going to watch live bands. He is described by many as a gentle soul and loyal friend and his smile would light up a room.



He is survived by his two sons Christopher Kelley and his wife Marci of Casselberry, Florida, and Morgan Kelley of Sanford, Florida; his parents Patrick Kelley of Port Orange, Florida and Charlene McCarthy of Casselberry, Florida; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Tracy Evans and her husband Bill Evans of Port Orange, Florida; and brother, Kyle Kelley of Woodland, Pennsylvania; and step-sister, Holly Jones of Phoenix, Arizona.