Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
Jennifer (Coleman) LaPrade


1962 - 2019
Jennifer (Coleman) LaPrade Obituary
OVID – Jennifer Coleman LaPrade, age 57, of 6605 Baptist Church Road, passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday (December 9, 2019).

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday (December 20) at Covert Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A reception will be held in Jennifer's honor at 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday (December 20) at the American Legion Post #463.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Jennifer's memory to at www.wish.org or the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Jennifer was born in Waterloo on August 1, 1962, a daughter of the late Leo Paul and Jeannine (DeParde) Coleman. She was a 1980 graduate of South Seneca High School and had worked as the produce manager at the Ovid Big M for many years, and as the bar manager at the American Legion Post #463. She was the current president of the American Legion Post #463 Auxiliary and was also serving on the county level. In addition, she was a member of the VFW Post 6200 Auxiliary.

Jennifer is survived by her children Jessica Wilson of Bolivar, N.Y., Christopher (Jean) Wilson of Ovid, Nicholas Wilson of Geneva; grandchildren Matthew Wilson and Sage Yoho; sisters Melanie (David Enstrom) Coleman of Hayts Corners, and Suzanne Coleman of Cayuta; her beloved dog "Sarge"; and a large extended family.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" LaPrade, in 2016.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
