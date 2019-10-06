Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Jerry A. Coffey

Jerry A. Coffey Obituary
PHELPS - Jerry A. Coffey, 69, died on Thursday (October 3, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital surrounded by his family.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 10) at the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street Phelps. Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Friday (Oct. 11) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made in Jerry's memory to the Phelps American Legion, 1346 Rt. 96 Phelps, NY 14532.

Jerry was born on October 6, 1949 in Lyons, N.Y. the son of the late Gerard and Mary O'Brien Coffey. He was a graduate of Geneva High School. Jerry was a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Phelps American Legion. He retired from Agway as a truck driver and continued to drive truck for many companies after his retirement. His pride and joy was his 1939 Dodge Coupe.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kay Coffey of Phelps; two daughters Heather (JT McClellan) Griffin of Phelps, Connie (Charlie) Foster of Seneca Falls; grandchildren Tanner Griffin, Brody and Laynee Foster; sister, Pat (Harold) Klossner of MacDougal; brothers Richard Coffey of Shortsville, Jeff (Kim) Coffey of Canandaigua; sisters-in-law Cheryl (Howard) Burger of Pavilion, Marie Davis of Clifton Springs; many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law George and Margaret Bankert; sister-in-law, Cindy Coffey.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
