Marion - Jerry Flack (November 2, 1945 to May 3, 2020) passed away peacefully at home with family.

Survived by wife, Priscilla; daughter, Julie Lorenzo and her husband Andrew; son, Jason and his wife Amy; granddaughter, Priscilla Lorenzo; and grandson, Benjamin Lorenzo.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
