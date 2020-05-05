Marion - Jerry Flack (November 2, 1945 to May 3, 2020) passed away peacefully at home with family.
Survived by wife, Priscilla; daughter, Julie Lorenzo and her husband Andrew; son, Jason and his wife Amy; granddaughter, Priscilla Lorenzo; and grandson, Benjamin Lorenzo.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Survived by wife, Priscilla; daughter, Julie Lorenzo and her husband Andrew; son, Jason and his wife Amy; granddaughter, Priscilla Lorenzo; and grandson, Benjamin Lorenzo.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.stevensfhmarion.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 9, 2020.