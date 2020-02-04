Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph The Worker "St. John's" Church
Clyde, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Ross


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Ross Obituary
CLYDE – Jerry Ross, age 76 of Clyde, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Saturday (February 1, 2020) at home surrounded by his devoted family.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday (February 5) at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street in Clyde, N.Y.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (February 6) at St. Joseph The Worker "St. John's" Church in Clyde, N.Y. with interment following services in St. John the Evangelist cemetery in Clyde.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng St, Clyde, NY 14433.

Jerry was born on February 2, 1943 in Coalmont, Tenn., the sixth of seven children, son of Albert P. and Nancy Dykes Ross.

Jerry touched so many lives. He loved meeting people, making new friends wherever he went. He enjoyed woodworking, Corvettes, coffee with friends, trips and cruises in the later years, working in the garden and taking care of his home. He especially loved the time spent with his precious grand kids and "grand dog." He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Clyde. He worked his whole career at Parker Hannifin, retiring with over 40 years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy (Fratangelo) Ross; daughters Krista Ross (John Wiseman) of Mentz, Laurie Ross of Rochester; son, Jason (Christina) Ross of Phelps; grandchildren Logan and Taylor Schoeneman and Emma Ross. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dorotha Loder of Newark; sisters-in-law Sandra Russell, Jo Ann Mifeck, Carol (Richard) Kenyon, Betty (Ken) Doyle; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings Albert (Larry) Ross, Rosemary Durham, Betty (Janice) Oliver, Iris (Christine) Richards, John Ross, and Carole Johnson; and brother-in-law, Georg Mifeck.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -