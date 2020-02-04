|
|
CLYDE – Jerry Ross, age 76 of Clyde, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Saturday (February 1, 2020) at home surrounded by his devoted family.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday (February 5) at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street in Clyde, N.Y.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (February 6) at St. Joseph The Worker "St. John's" Church in Clyde, N.Y. with interment following services in St. John the Evangelist cemetery in Clyde.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng St, Clyde, NY 14433.
Jerry was born on February 2, 1943 in Coalmont, Tenn., the sixth of seven children, son of Albert P. and Nancy Dykes Ross.
Jerry touched so many lives. He loved meeting people, making new friends wherever he went. He enjoyed woodworking, Corvettes, coffee with friends, trips and cruises in the later years, working in the garden and taking care of his home. He especially loved the time spent with his precious grand kids and "grand dog." He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Clyde. He worked his whole career at Parker Hannifin, retiring with over 40 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy (Fratangelo) Ross; daughters Krista Ross (John Wiseman) of Mentz, Laurie Ross of Rochester; son, Jason (Christina) Ross of Phelps; grandchildren Logan and Taylor Schoeneman and Emma Ross. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dorotha Loder of Newark; sisters-in-law Sandra Russell, Jo Ann Mifeck, Carol (Richard) Kenyon, Betty (Ken) Doyle; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings Albert (Larry) Ross, Rosemary Durham, Betty (Janice) Oliver, Iris (Christine) Richards, John Ross, and Carole Johnson; and brother-in-law, Georg Mifeck.
Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020