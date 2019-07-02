Jesse Briggs Hannan, born November 13, 1925, age 93 of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Sunday (June 23) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital peacefully with his wife Elizabeth (Betsy) Hannan by his side.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (August 3) at the Ramada Inn, Geneva N.Y. on the waterfront Terrace.
Jesse was born in Rochester N.Y. and attended Monroe High School in Rochester. He excelled in basketball, winning sectional titles as the star of the team. Shortly after high school at the age of 19, he enlisted in the Army Air Core and served his country during World War II stationed in Italy. After returning from overseas he attended college at Alfred Agriculture and Technical College and Cornell University where he graduated in 1951. He met Betsy at Cornell and was married in October 1952. After college Jesse came back to his family farm and worked the farm with his brother, Parce, for the next eleven years which he thoroughly enjoyed. When the farm was sold Jesse moved to Seneca Falls, N.Y. where he went to work for Cornell University as the Cooperative Extension Dairy and Livestock Specialist for the next 25 years retiring in 1988.
Jesse and Betsy spent many years at their home on the Cayuga Lake enjoying time with his children and grandchildren. He created memories and a legacy that will last for years to come. He enjoyed boating, traveling and golfing at the Seneca Falls Country Club. He spent time as a member of the Rotary Club as well as volunteering at the local hospital in Sarasota where they lived for many years.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Betsy Zobel Hannan; son, Richard Hannan and wife Linda Hannan of Waterloo N.Y.; grandchildren Scott, Laurie and Alexander; son, Jesse B. Hannan III. and wife Maria Hannan; children Nicki of San Jose, California; daughter, Sue (Hannan) Hitchcock and husband William Hitchcock of Fort Worth, Texas; and grandchildren Kayleigh and Kristen.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019