Service Information
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde , NY 14433
(315)-923-7452
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde , NY 14433
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
114 Sodus St
Clyde , NY

Jesse Michael Alexander, 32, died unexpectedly on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Newark-Wayne Hospital.



Friends may call on Monday (May 20) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, N.Y. at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (May 21).



Donations in Jesse's memory may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, or Clyde-Savannah Public Library.



Jesse was born in Geneva N.Y. on December 3, 1986, a son to William and Nancy (Liseno) Alexander. He was employed at GW Lisk in Clifton Springs. Jesse graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 2005. He received a BA degree in Economics from Cornell University in 2009. He was a brother of Chi Phi Fraternity. Jesse had a deep curiosity of the world. He was interested in everything from music to mathematics. Since graduating from college, Jesse held a variety of jobs in different states. He was a hard worker, a productive employee, and a valued co-worker. Well liked by all who knew him, he will be sadly missed by his many friends and his best friend since childhood, Reid McIlwain. He will be remembered for his laugh, his intelligence and his deep compassion for others.



Jesse is survived by his parents William and Nancy Alexander of Clyde; and his brother, Dana (Christina Eggleston) of Owego, NY.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Mike and Kitty Liseno; his paternal grandparents William and Alice Alexander.



