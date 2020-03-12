|
WATERLOO – Jessie E. Dadson, 100, formerly of Brewer Rd. passed away February 18, 2020 in Wilmington, N.C.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (March 14) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo will be at the convenience of the family.
Kindly consider contributions to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Rd, Waterloo, NY 13165 in memory of Jessie.
Born in the town of Fayette, the daughter of Myron and Dorothy Dark Payne on October 13, 1919. Jessie lived in the Fayette-Waterloo area all her life. She worked as part of the cafeteria staff at Waterloo High School for many years. She was very active at the House of Concern for over 30 years.
Survived by her sons William Dadson of Waterloo, Myron (Judy) Dadson of Fla.; daughters Monica Duval of Conn. and Kim (Tom) O'neil of Liverpool; sister, Helen (Joseph) Curtis of Oswego; and brother, Clifford Payne of Waterloo; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, Paul Dadson in 1982; a brother, Leon and his wife Mary Payne; granddaughter Erin O'neil.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020