SENECA FALLS/WATERLOO - Jo Ann Greenfield, 68, passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 29, 2020) at her home.A memorial service will be at Lake Country Christian Church at a time to be announced. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be directed to Lake Country Christian Church www.lccc-ny.org/lccc-ny Jo Ann was born on May 19, 1952 in Cortland, the daughter of the late Leo S. and Shirley J. (Hulslander) Lawrence. She was a 1970 Graduate of Groton High School. She worked as an aide at area FLDDSO homes.She is survived by her sons Jayson (Gabrielle Bulla) and Daniel Greenfield; her grandchildren Airika, Paige, Brianna (Michael Popp), Tristen, Janae, Kelsie, Blaze, Bridgette and Kynzlee Jo Greenfield and Grayson Bulla-Beavers; a great-granddaughter, Aspyn Popp; a sister, Linda Fiorelle; brothers Larry, Ernest, Leo, David, Gary Lawrence and Ricky Carter Sr.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; and many many friends.Besides her parents, Jo Ann is preceded in death by her friends Barb Denhoff, Jenny Cotterill, and Bob Bishop.