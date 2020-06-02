Jo Ann (Lawrence) Greenfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENECA FALLS/WATERLOO - Jo Ann Greenfield, 68, passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 29, 2020) at her home.

A memorial service will be at Lake Country Christian Church at a time to be announced. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lake Country Christian Church www.lccc-ny.org/lccc-ny

Jo Ann was born on May 19, 1952 in Cortland, the daughter of the late Leo S. and Shirley J. (Hulslander) Lawrence. She was a 1970 Graduate of Groton High School. She worked as an aide at area FLDDSO homes.

She is survived by her sons Jayson (Gabrielle Bulla) and Daniel Greenfield; her grandchildren Airika, Paige, Brianna (Michael Popp), Tristen, Janae, Kelsie, Blaze, Bridgette and Kynzlee Jo Greenfield and Grayson Bulla-Beavers; a great-granddaughter, Aspyn Popp; a sister, Linda Fiorelle; brothers Larry, Ernest, Leo, David, Gary Lawrence and Ricky Carter Sr.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; and many many friends.

Besides her parents, Jo Ann is preceded in death by her friends Barb Denhoff, Jenny Cotterill, and Bob Bishop.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved