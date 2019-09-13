Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
400 S. Main St.
Newark, NY
Joan Alice Dennis


1947 - 2019
Joan Alice Dennis Obituary
NEWARK – Joan A. Dennis, 72, passed away on Friday (September 6, 2019) at Wayne County Nursing Home, with her family by her side.

Please join the family for Joan's memorial service at 3 p.m. on Sunday (September 15) at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, New York 14513.

In memory of Joan, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Joan was born the daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Miller) Norsen on Tuesday, January 21, 1947 in Newark, N.Y. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School. Joan retired form Pliant Corporation in Macedon. Joan often volunteered at the Humane Society of Wayne County. She enjoyed reading, but most of all Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Joan will be remembered by her children Chris (Dawn) Dennis and Donna (William) Forjone; grandchildren Brandy, Taylor and Nathan Forjone, Jared and Christian Dennis; brother, Gary Norsen; sisters Kay (Dennis) Hadcock, Karen Lawrence, Debbie (Michael) Mayeu and Cindy Brennan; sister-in-law, Sandy Norsen; several nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by husband, Ernest J. Dennis; and brother, Don Norsen.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
