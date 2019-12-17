|
GENEVA/PHELPS – Joan E. Goodman Scott passed away on Saturday (December 14, 2019) at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, at the age of 75.
Per her request, there will be no services.
It is requested that memorial contributions be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.
The daughter of the late Donald E. and Helen E. Smith Goodman, Joan was born January 5, 1944. After graduating from Phelps Central High School in 1962, she held various clerical positions. Joan was a sales auditor with JC Penney in Geneva for over ten years, ending in 1998. From there, she retired from Bastian Co. in 2006. She was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Joan is survived by her daughters Valerie Crouch of Phelps and Vicki (Fred) Emerson of Phelps; grandchildren Sarah (Justin) Shireman of Newark, Jason (Makayla) Crouch of North Chili, Melissa and Kathryn Emerson of Phelps, and Matthew and Aaron Crouch of Phelps; great-grandchildren Layla and Zachary Shireman; brother, Rodney (Janet) Goodman of Phelps; and other relatives.
Predeceased by grandson, David M. Crouch; and son-in-law, John P. Crouch.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019