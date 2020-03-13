Home

Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Joan Hanlin Ritter


1928 - 2020
Joan Hanlin Ritter Obituary
Joan Hanlin Ritter of Boston Avenue, Seneca Falls, N.Y. died on March 10, 2020.

Joan was born June 6, 1928, daughter of John (Jack) and Lena (Calahan) Hanlin. She was a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls and a 1946 graduate of Mynderse Academy. She retired as a real estate agent in 1987. Earlier in her life, she was a telephone operator with the New York Telephone Co.

Surviving are her husband, Hubert L. Ritter, whom she married on June 30, 1948; four daughters Donna (Michael) Mazzocco of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Linda (Michael Miklochik) Ritter of Vail, Ariz., Susan Ritter of Ithaca, N.Y. and Amy Ritter of Montour Falls, N.Y.; two granddaughters Kristina Mazzocco of New York City and Melissa Mazzocco of Bellevue, Wash.; sister-in-law, Barbara Hanlin; and several nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her brothers Robert Hanlin and John (Jack) Hanlin; and Jack's wife, Jane.

Joan will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A rock in our family, Joan was warm, fun loving, and loved a good laugh. She enjoyed spending summers with her family at the cottage on Cayuga Lake.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (March 15) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Funeral services and burial, in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Beverly Animal Shelter, River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165 or an animal shelter of your choice.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Joan at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
