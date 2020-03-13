|
Joan Hanlin Ritter of Boston Avenue, Seneca Falls, N.Y. died on March 10, 2020.
Joan was born June 6, 1928, daughter of John (Jack) and Lena (Calahan) Hanlin. She was a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls and a 1946 graduate of Mynderse Academy. She retired as a real estate agent in 1987. Earlier in her life, she was a telephone operator with the New York Telephone Co.
Surviving are her husband, Hubert L. Ritter, whom she married on June 30, 1948; four daughters Donna (Michael) Mazzocco of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Linda (Michael Miklochik) Ritter of Vail, Ariz., Susan Ritter of Ithaca, N.Y. and Amy Ritter of Montour Falls, N.Y.; two granddaughters Kristina Mazzocco of New York City and Melissa Mazzocco of Bellevue, Wash.; sister-in-law, Barbara Hanlin; and several nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by her brothers Robert Hanlin and John (Jack) Hanlin; and Jack's wife, Jane.
Joan will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A rock in our family, Joan was warm, fun loving, and loved a good laugh. She enjoyed spending summers with her family at the cottage on Cayuga Lake.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday (March 15) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Funeral services and burial, in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Beverly Animal Shelter, River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165 or an animal shelter of your choice.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Joan at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020