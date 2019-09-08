Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan J. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan J. Coleman Obituary
NEWARK - Joan J. (Sutton) Coleman, died on September 5, 2019.

A private family celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

She was born on June 4, 1930.

She is survived by Barbara, Patrick (Jill), Bryan, Wendy DeRue, Andy (Sonja), 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren & several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased buy husband, Grover (Red) Coleman; grandson, Andrew C. Coleman Jr. , great-grandson, Jax Taylor.

A huge hug, smile, and Thank You to everyone at the Wayne County Nursing Home, for adding so much love and joy to our mom, grandma and aunt's life for the last year and 8 months.

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY.

visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now