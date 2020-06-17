BELLONA - Joan M (Iddings) Carpenter, 88, passed away of natural causes in her Florida home on March 15, 2020, with family and friends by her side.



A memorial service and celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on July 5, 2020 at 1628 Toomey Rd, Bellona, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, The Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 Route 14A, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



She was born April 3, 1931, in Batavia, N.Y., to the late Howard and Margaret (Coffin) Iddings. She is finally reunited with the love of her life, her late husband of 60 years, Jacob Carpenter.



She spent most of her life in Bellona, N.Y., where her husband Jake, owned and operated Carpenters Body Shop, while she worked at Gerrys Discount Jewelry, in Geneva, N.Y. She would then follow in her mother's footsteps as a post master in Bellona, N.Y., where she worked until her retirement. Joan was a member of many New York and Florida organizations. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and birds, playing Bingo and cards, riding around in her golf cart and visiting with her dear friends. The friends she met when she moved to Florida became her family. Kevin Adams, a very special friend, could always make her smile just by entering the room.



Joan became a resident of Florida three years ago. Here, she looked forward to the winter months, knowing that her daughter would return and holding anticipation that other family would visit.



She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Robert) Verdehem; and her son, Bruce (Roxanne) Carpenter. Joan was blessed with four grandchildren Jeffrey Carpenter, Brenda (Jim) Lloyd, Erica (Anthony) Nesbit and Christopher (Chelsie) Verdehem; great-grandchildren Nicholas and Jonathon Lloyd, Rylee and Ben Nesbit, Justin Niver, Jackson and Savannah Verdehem; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and three sisters Diane Miller, Madeline Curtiss, and Jane Beattie.



Preceded in death by her mother and father; husband; 5 brother-in-laws; and two sister-in-laws.



Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, wife, aunt and friend, who was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be missed.

