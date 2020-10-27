1/
Joan M. Dressler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA – Joan M. Dressler, 93, of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (October 28) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas P. Mull Officiating.

Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish.

Joan was born in Geneva and has resided here for many years after traveling with her husband Robert Dressler while he was in the US Air Force. She was the daughter of the late William and Elena Mason Tills. She traveled with her husband to Germany, Japan and England. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.

She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Stephanie Ann Price) Dressler of Stanley, William Dressler of Hall, Leo (Sonja) Dressler of Texas and John (Monica) Dressler of Ga.; her sister-in-law, Rose Tills of Shortsville; 10 grandchildren Sarah Wellington, Daniel James Dressler, Jeremy Wade Dressler, Nicole Lacy, Shawn and Ed Dressler, Anthony Braugh, Sayonne (Clint) Collins , Andrew and Annalece Dressler; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dressler; her son, Robert Dressler; and her brother, George Tills.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved