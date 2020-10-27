GENEVA – Joan M. Dressler, 93, of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (October 24, 2020) at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (October 28) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas P. Mull Officiating.
Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Joan was born in Geneva and has resided here for many years after traveling with her husband Robert Dressler while he was in the US Air Force. She was the daughter of the late William and Elena Mason Tills. She traveled with her husband to Germany, Japan and England. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Stephanie Ann Price) Dressler of Stanley, William Dressler of Hall, Leo (Sonja) Dressler of Texas and John (Monica) Dressler of Ga.; her sister-in-law, Rose Tills of Shortsville; 10 grandchildren Sarah Wellington, Daniel James Dressler, Jeremy Wade Dressler, Nicole Lacy, Shawn and Ed Dressler, Anthony Braugh, Sayonne (Clint) Collins , Andrew and Annalece Dressler; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dressler; her son, Robert Dressler; and her brother, George Tills.
