Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan R. Hoffman


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan R. Hoffman Obituary
GORHAM – Joan R. Hoffman, age 78, died Wednesday (February 26, 2020).

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (March 2) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Gorham Historical Society, P.O. Box 90, Gorham, NY 14461.

Joan was born March 20, 1941 in Dansville, N.Y., to George and Leona Cornish Richards. She was the Valedictorian of Naples Central School, Class of 1959. Joan then obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Hobart-William Smith Colleges in 1963. She married Roland E. Hoffman on May 12, 1967 at the Naples Presbyterian Church.

Joan taught for Marcus Whitman Central Schools for 35 years. She was P.R. Director for the Gorham Historical Society for several years. Joan enjoyed watching all types of sports.

Joan is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Roland E. Hoffman; one son, John (Deborah) Hoffman; two grandchildren Summer Hoffman and JP Hoffman; one brother, Alan Richards; one sister, Kathleen (Lawrence) Duel; and several nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her parents George and Leona Richards; one brother, George David Richards; two brothers-in-law Herman and Gordon Hoffman; and sister-in-law, Lucille Smith.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Hoffman family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -