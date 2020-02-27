|
GORHAM – Joan R. Hoffman, age 78, died Wednesday (February 26, 2020).
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (March 2) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Gorham Historical Society, P.O. Box 90, Gorham, NY 14461.
Joan was born March 20, 1941 in Dansville, N.Y., to George and Leona Cornish Richards. She was the Valedictorian of Naples Central School, Class of 1959. Joan then obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Hobart-William Smith Colleges in 1963. She married Roland E. Hoffman on May 12, 1967 at the Naples Presbyterian Church.
Joan taught for Marcus Whitman Central Schools for 35 years. She was P.R. Director for the Gorham Historical Society for several years. Joan enjoyed watching all types of sports.
Joan is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Roland E. Hoffman; one son, John (Deborah) Hoffman; two grandchildren Summer Hoffman and JP Hoffman; one brother, Alan Richards; one sister, Kathleen (Lawrence) Duel; and several nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by her parents George and Leona Richards; one brother, George David Richards; two brothers-in-law Herman and Gordon Hoffman; and sister-in-law, Lucille Smith.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Hoffman family.
