WATERLOO – Joan Y. Fillingham Keefer, 80, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday (July 18, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Lake, Mich.
The family requests private calling hours. Only family will attend the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (July 25) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Others may watch the service on the Coe-Genung Funeral Home Facebook Page. Rev. Floyd Marsh, pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620.
Joan was born April 20, 1940, in Newark, N.Y., the daughter of Francis and Alethea Young Fillingham. She was employed with the Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic and later was employed with Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by Yvonne (Linda Mizerak) Decker of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; Michael (Victoria) Decker of Brockport, N.Y.; Sheryl (Ray) Fritz of Lake, Mich.; Dawn (Kevin) Shell of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; Tammy Decker of Canandaigua, N.Y.; Carl (Shannon) Decker of Clyde, N.Y.; Danny (Nicole) Decker of Williamson, N.Y.; Rich (Debbi) Ferris of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and Artemus Ferris of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; sisters Shirley Brown, Alethea Bortle, Jeanette Black, Donna Fillingham, and Bonita Nezda; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by James Keefer; grandson, Robert J. Kramar; and granddaughter, Amber E. Decker; and great-granddaughter, Aydrial W. Holt.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com