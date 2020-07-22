1/1
Joan Y. (Fillingham) Keefer
1940 - 2020
WATERLOO – Joan Y. Fillingham Keefer, 80, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday (July 18, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Lake, Mich.

The family requests private calling hours. Only family will attend the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (July 25) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Others may watch the service on the Coe-Genung Funeral Home Facebook Page. Rev. Floyd Marsh, pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620.

Joan was born April 20, 1940, in Newark, N.Y., the daughter of Francis and Alethea Young Fillingham. She was employed with the Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic and later was employed with Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

She is survived by Yvonne (Linda Mizerak) Decker of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; Michael (Victoria) Decker of Brockport, N.Y.; Sheryl (Ray) Fritz of Lake, Mich.; Dawn (Kevin) Shell of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; Tammy Decker of Canandaigua, N.Y.; Carl (Shannon) Decker of Clyde, N.Y.; Danny (Nicole) Decker of Williamson, N.Y.; Rich (Debbi) Ferris of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and Artemus Ferris of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; sisters Shirley Brown, Alethea Bortle, Jeanette Black, Donna Fillingham, and Bonita Nezda; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by James Keefer; grandson, Robert J. Kramar; and granddaughter, Amber E. Decker; and great-granddaughter, Aydrial W. Holt.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother, Michael. You and your family are in our thoughts and we wish peace for you all.
Jonathan A Antal
Friend
July 23, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Joanie’s passing. She was a very sweet and kind lady who will be missed dearly. I remember many summer days spent at her house as a child. R.I.P. dear sweet Joanie. Love and hugs.
Jane Westcott
Family
July 22, 2020
RIP SWEET Joan, u were a great, sweetest person that I was honored to become friends with while u lived at the spa apt'. I always loved it when u came out and joined the smoking gang out in the gazebo.

RIP SWEET Joan.
Cyndi Ricker
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Todd Boyd
Friend
July 22, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Aunt Joan’s passing.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family.
Sorry we can’t be with you at this tough time, but with the travel ban on NY it is not possible.
We love ❤ you Aunt Joan.... Fly high!
Love, Bill & Penny
Penny Lamy
Family
July 22, 2020
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your lossour thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. We are here for you. Please let us know if we can help in any way.

~ Scott & Karla Green
Friend
July 21, 2020
Joan was my beloved sister, i shall miss her great smile and love. I am deeply sorry that i will not be able to attend the service buy i shall be there in Spirit. God Bless all her children and family. Rest well in the arms of Jesus my dear sister.
Shirley Brown
Sister
