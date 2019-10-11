|
JoAnn Mincemoyer, 72, of South Williamsport, formerly of Petersburg, VA and Newark, NY, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 following her 22 year courageous fight against cancer. Surviving is her husband Robert R. ""Bob"" Mincemoyer, they were married on August 19, 1973.
Born on October 17, 1946 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late James H and Vonda ""Bunny"" (Florey) Mapstone.
JoAnn was a 1964 graduate of South Williamsport High School and a 1967 graduate of the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. She began her career in nursing as the head nurse at the former Way Unit of the Williamsport Hospital and ended her many years as a nurse at an orthopedic practice in Newark, NY.
In her spare time, JoAnn enjoyed needlework, her dogs, cats and plants. JoAnn was passionate about education and served multiple terms on the Newark Central School District Board of Education in Newark, NY. Being raised a block away from Lamade Stadium, her family was known for hosting series-long porch parties, inviting the world to Williamsport.
In addition to her husband of 46 years, JoAnn is survived by two children, Robert J. ""Jake"" Mincemoyer (Ivana Vujic), of Larchmont, NY and Erin Mincemoyer, of Washington DC; two grandchildren, Luka and Iva Mincemoyer, of Larchmont; a brother, John G ""Jack"" Mapstone (Michelle ""Mickey""), of Williamsport; niece, Melissa ""Missy"" Dugan (Chris); a great niece and great nephew, Jenna and Max Dugan, all of Williamsport and a life-long best friend, Rita Dell (Max), of South Williamsport.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by a brother, James H Mapstone.
A memorial service to honor the life of JoAnn will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in JoAnn's name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019