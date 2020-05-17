AUBURN/WATERLOO – JoAnn Sackel, 64, of Munro Ave. Auburn, N.Y., passed away on Friday (May 15, 2020) at her residence.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Due to recommendations concerning COVID-19, funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021
JoAnn was born in Geneva, N.Y. on December 6, 1955 the daughter of the late George and Victoria (Regazzi) Kingston. She had resided in Auburn for the past 12 years, previously residing in Jordan, N.Y. and Waterloo, N.Y. She was retired from Welch-Allyn Inc. of Skaneateles, N.Y. JoAnn loved to travel, read and work on her crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Sackel of Auburn, N.Y. whom she married on May 20, 2008; daughter, Michelle Lanning of Waterloo, N.Y.; son, George (Shannon) Lanning of Port Byron, N.Y.; her grandchildren Kaela Orego, Hailey Lanning, Cearra Gourley, Jahmal Thomas, Aryana and Donald III Napolitano; several great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Garrett of Canandaigua, N.Y.; two brothers Robert (Carole) Kingston of Canandaigua, N.Y. and David (Mona) Kingston of Waterloo, N.Y.; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was predeceased by her brother, George Kingston, who was a casualty of the Vietnam War while serving his country.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Waterloo, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of JoAnn at: doranfuneralhome.com
