Joanna Ranee Russ
1969 - 2020
GENEVA - Joanna Ranee Russ, 50, of Geneva, earned her wings on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Sunday (October 4) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.

Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Joanna was born on October 24, 1969. She was the daughter of Will Russ and Rosemary Peek.

She is survived by her sons Will Russ, Branden Mclamore and Tyshawn Mclamore; brothers Doremus Godfrey, Will, Tim and Jason Russ; sister, Contessa Godfrey; grandchildren Shawn Mclamore and Irelyn Russ; great-great niece Khaleesi; nephew Jhoran Godfrey; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
