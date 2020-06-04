PHELPS/WELLSVILLE - Joanne Gifford Allen, age 84, of Rauber Street passed away on Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
Friends will be invited to a memorial service to be held at a later date at the Wellsville First United Methodist Church. Burial will be held in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.
Please consider memorial donations to the charity of the donor's choice.
She was born on July 11, 1935 in Clifton Springs to the late John Williamson and Ina Blanche (Peck) Gifford.
Joanne was raised in Phelps and was a 1953 graduate of Phelps Central School. In June of 1955 she graduated from SUNY Agriculture and Technical College at Alfred with an Associates Degree. In 2000 she earned a Baccalaureate Degree from Empire State College in Art History. She was employed as an Executive Secretary for the Wellsville Central School District, for 40 years, retiring in 2005. Joanne was a census taker for the U.S. Census Bureau for 10 years until the Spring of 2018. She was an active woman who was a member of many organizations including the Wellsville First United Methodist Church, Allegany County Democratic Committee, Alfred State Alumni Association, Allegany County Art Association and the Allegany County Historical Society.
She is survived by her four sons Curtis R. (Diana) Allen of Andover, Thomas J. (Teresa) Allen of Marietta, Ohio, Douglas G. (Renee) Allen of Rochester and David W. Allen of Cedar Park, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters Alice G. (Robert) Dowd of Rochester and Rebecca G. (Alan) Bennett of Montrose, Penn.; a brother, John C. "Jack" (Jo) Gifford of Phelps as; well as several nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 8, 2020.