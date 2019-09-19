|
GENEVA – Joanne B. Hurley, age 82, formerly of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (September 11, 2019) at the Homestead in Penn Yan.
There were no prior calling hours.
Private funeral services and burial were held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joanne's name to, Hickok Center for Brain Injury 114 South Union Street Rochester, NY 14607.
Joanne was born in Mount Morris the daughter of the late Michael R. and Agnes L. Maher Hurley. She attended St. Stephen's School and DeSales High School. Joanne loved to play Bingo, enjoy a good plate of spaghetti and her favorite song was "Danny Boy".
She is survived by her sister, Patricia A. (George) Wilkie of Geneva; brother, John R. Hurley of Geneva; niece, Michelle (Scott) Jensen of Penn Yan; nephew, Jeffrey S. Wilkie of Geneva; and several cousins.
