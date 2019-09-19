Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne B. Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne B. Hurley Obituary
GENEVA – Joanne B. Hurley, age 82, formerly of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (September 11, 2019) at the Homestead in Penn Yan.

There were no prior calling hours.

Private funeral services and burial were held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joanne's name to, Hickok Center for Brain Injury 114 South Union Street Rochester, NY 14607.

Joanne was born in Mount Morris the daughter of the late Michael R. and Agnes L. Maher Hurley. She attended St. Stephen's School and DeSales High School. Joanne loved to play Bingo, enjoy a good plate of spaghetti and her favorite song was "Danny Boy".

She is survived by her sister, Patricia A. (George) Wilkie of Geneva; brother, John R. Hurley of Geneva; niece, Michelle (Scott) Jensen of Penn Yan; nephew, Jeffrey S. Wilkie of Geneva; and several cousins.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.