Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
301 W Main St
Victor, NY 14564
(585) 924-5730
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Joanne M. Lockwood


1953 - 2020
Joanne M. Lockwood Obituary
VICTOR – Joanne M Lockwood, of Victor, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020 at Thompson Memorial Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday (February1) at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor 301 West Main Street, Victor. Where, at 3 p.m., funeral services will be celebrated.

Interment, private.

Those wishing to donate on behalf of Joanne are asked to consider either The Greyhound Project adoptagreyhound.org , The National Pancreas Foundation pancreasfoundation.org or All Creatures Big and Small of Lacona N.Y. http://allcreaturesbigandsmall.org

Joanne was born January 20, 1953, in Clifton Springs, N.Y., a much loved daughter of Robert F. and Frances Galvin Miles.

Joanne will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Ed; her son, Tim of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; and her daughter, Christine of Victor. She is also survived by her two sisters Terry (Richard) Eckner of Newark, N.Y. and Ellen (David) Laurenza of Bristol N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Gail Lockwood Imig of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; and numerous cousins, close friends, family, and acquaintances. She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.

To leave an online condolence, please visit:

www.miller1889.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
