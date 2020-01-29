|
|
VICTOR – Joanne M Lockwood, of Victor, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2020 at Thompson Memorial Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday (February1) at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor 301 West Main Street, Victor. Where, at 3 p.m., funeral services will be celebrated.
Interment, private.
Those wishing to donate on behalf of Joanne are asked to consider either The Greyhound Project adoptagreyhound.org , The National Pancreas Foundation pancreasfoundation.org or All Creatures Big and Small of Lacona N.Y. http://allcreaturesbigandsmall.org
Joanne was born January 20, 1953, in Clifton Springs, N.Y., a much loved daughter of Robert F. and Frances Galvin Miles.
Joanne will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Ed; her son, Tim of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; and her daughter, Christine of Victor. She is also survived by her two sisters Terry (Richard) Eckner of Newark, N.Y. and Ellen (David) Laurenza of Bristol N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Gail Lockwood Imig of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; and numerous cousins, close friends, family, and acquaintances. She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
www.miller1889.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020