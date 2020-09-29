1/1
Joanne O'Byrne Reed
GENEVA – Joanne O'Byrne Reed, 63, of Waterloo passed away on Friday (September 25, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday (October 2, 2020), at St. Stephen's Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions in her memory, may be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Joanne was born in Geneva on October 14, 1956 and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Joseph William and Mary DePasquale O'Byrne. She was a graduate of DeSales High School, received her bachelor degree from William Smith College and her Masters in Education from Elmira College. She taught for 34 years at St. Mary's School in Waterloo, Border City School and Waterloo Schools before retiring from Waterloo. She enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises, reading, cooking, her pool and her dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Robert Reed; her daughter, Betsy (Jeff) Dunham of Geneva; and her son, Neil (Molly) Agrasto of Leesburg, VA; stepson, Adam (Courtney Russell) Reed; her grandchildren Claire and Jackson Dunham, Madelyn Agrasto and Dylan Reed; her sister, Patti Alvaro of New York City and her brother, Joseph O'Byrne Jr. of Geneva; Many adored cousins, aunts, niece Shea Alvaro and nephew Adam Alvaro and special friends.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
