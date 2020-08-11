1/1
Joanne Tinella (Liseno) Furman
CLYDE: Joanne Tinella (Liseno) Furman, 80, passed away August 08, 2020 at Newark Manor Nursing Home, where she was a resident for many years and had suffered with dementia.

Calling hours will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday (August 12) 2:00-3:30 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a service will take place at 3:30 p.m., burial to follow in Rose Cemetery. Due to the circumstances, masks, and social distancing will be required.

For those wishing to make contributions, in lieu of flowers, they may do so too the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Joanne was raised in Clyde, N.Y., and lived there for over 70 years. She worked at the Newark DDSO for 10 years and retired.

Joanne leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Frederick (Spike) Furman; daughter, Lorna (William R.) Lyman of North Rose; granddaughter, Kelly Furman of Clyde; step-granddaughter, Lisa (Garrett) Jones of Webster; step-grandson, William A. Lyman, of Auburn; three great grandchildren Sierra Wiggins, and Briella Phillips both of Clyde, Nicholas Lyman of Auburn; sister, Jeannie (Randall) Rice of Clyde; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Norrine) Furman of Avon; sister-in-law, Karen (Richard) Spino of Clyde.

She is predeceased by her parents, Charles Liseno and Hazel Chalker Liseno; brother, Charlie Jim Liseno; daughter, Sandra Lee Furman; mother and father-in-law, Lester and Cora (Gee) Furman; two brothers-in-law Lester (Nancy) Furman, and Francis (Weasel) Furman.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
