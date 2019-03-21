Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jody L. Harris. View Sign

PENN YAN– Jody Lawrence Harris, age 47, of Penn Yan, N.Y., died unexpectedly on Monday (March 18, 2019) at home.



Honoring his wishes there are no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to an open house Celebration of His Life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday (March 23) at the Penn Yan America Legion, 2001 Himrod Rd. Penn Yan, NY,



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; checks made out to Vibrant Emotional Health 50 Broadway Floor 19 New York, NY 10004.



Jody was born August 15, 1971 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the son of Daryl L. and the late Sandra K. {McCann} Harris. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1990.



He was a former member of the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters, Penn Yan Moose, Yates Co. Snow Mobile Club, and the Yates Co. Pool League. An avid NASCAR enthusiast, and Die Hard Earnhardt fan; Jody enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiles, and David Allan Coe music, especially "You Never Even Called Me By My Name". But his greatest love in his life was spending time with his daughters and his grandchildren.



He is loved and will be forever missed by his two daughters Casandra E. Harris of Penn Yan, Courtney R. Harris of Dundee; granddaughter, Aubree Harris; grandson, Parker Turner; father, Daryl L. Harris; sister, Brandy (Michael) Schrouder; nephew, Kyle (Allison) Harris; mother of his girls, Lynda R. Vanaman, all of Penn Yan; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.



He was pre-deceased by his mother, "Sandy" K. Harris in 2012.



