GENEVA - Joe Cohens, 67, passed away unexpectedly into the Arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
In honoring the rules for social distancing, services will be private. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Joe was born on January 28, 1953 in Starke, Fla. and was the son of the late Cora (Mobley) Allen and George Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary (Parker) Cohens; children Angela (Gill) Bronson, Tavares Cohens, Kim Cohens, and Kristel Cohens; and several grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his son, Jodie Cohens; brother, Henry Cohens; sisters Belinda Daniels and Brenda Sherman.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.