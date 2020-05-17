Joe Cohens
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Joe Cohens, 67, passed away unexpectedly into the Arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

In honoring the rules for social distancing, services will be private. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Joe was born on January 28, 1953 in Starke, Fla. and was the son of the late Cora (Mobley) Allen and George Campbell.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary (Parker) Cohens; children Angela (Gill) Bronson, Tavares Cohens, Kim Cohens, and Kristel Cohens; and several grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his son, Jodie Cohens; brother, Henry Cohens; sisters Belinda Daniels and Brenda Sherman.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved