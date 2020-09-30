1/1
John A. Petrosino
AUBURN - John A. Petrosino, 85, of Auburn, passed away Saturday (September 26, 2020).

There will be private calling hours at the convenience of the family.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (September 30) at St. Francis of Assisi Church for mass. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Clyde, N.Y., where full military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of one's choice, in John's memory.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., the son of the late Peter and Marie (Wisniewski) Petrosino. "Jack" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, grew up in Clyde, N.Y., graduated from Clyde High School and later moved to Auburn. John served our country proudly in the Navy serving on the USS Rizzi as a Damage Controlman and also was a Navy Reservist during the late 1950's. John went on to receive his degree in Industrial Arts and Technology Education from SUNY Oswego. He was an Industrial Arts teacher in the Skaneateles School District for more than 32 years, retiring in 1991. John was a very skilled and talented woodworker, crafting many different items, and was proud to live in the home he built. He was a regular "MacGyver" and tackled any project you asked him to be part of. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

John also taught adult education courses in electrical wiring and small engine repair through BOCES for many years. He was a former Zoning Board Officer for the Town of Sennett, a member of the American Legion, and communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. John cherished the times he spent with family and friends, he will be sadly missed by all.

He is survived by his four loving daughters Patricia (Joe) Martellaro of New Windsor, N.Y., JoAnn (Eric) Lepak of Auburn, Lisa Petrosino of Clyde, Julie Petrosino (Daniel Adams) of Auburn; four grandchildren Laura (Andrew) Hulle, Alexandra Martellaro, Jonathan Martellaro, Lindsay Stevens; siblings Elizabeth Bucholtz of Fla., James Petrosino of Port Byron; brother-in-law, Edward Sidler of Macedon; sisters-in-law Carmella Petrosino of Auburn, Patricia Sidler of Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved pets.

In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Sidler) Petrosino; a daughter, Jacquelyn; his twin brother P. Michael Petrosino; mother-in-law, Josephine Sidler; father-in-law, Harold Sidler Sr.; brothers-in-law Harold Sidler, Jr, Donald Sidler, Don Bucholtz; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Petrosino, Bonnie Sidler, Margie Sidler.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home of Auburn.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
JoAnn, Julie, Eric and Dan, I am so sorry to hear about your Dad. I am sure you have wonderful memories to help you through this sad time. Sincerely, Patti
Patti Marcon
September 29, 2020
To the families of John Petrosino. Sorry for your loss. I knew John from the health club and he was a very nice guy.
MaryAnne Leonard
September 29, 2020
I remember him from schoo! class 1965. He was a well liked teacher. Condolences to his family.
Deborah Hunter Nickerson
September 29, 2020
John was the best of the best I will miss him dearly my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family ="
Peter j Petrosino
September 29, 2020
We are sorry for your loss, and hope that you find some comfort in the memories.
Lydia Patti, Lydia and Bruce Ruffini and Family
