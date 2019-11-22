|
|
GENEVA - John A. "Jay" Vacca, Jr., 61, of Geneva passed away peacefully at his home on November 20, 2019, leaving behind wonderful memories of a man who lit up a room with his presence, inspiring everyone around him to not take life too seriously and have fun along the way. Ask anyone and they will say, "How could you not love Jay Vacca?" Jay was a kind, loving and gentle man who always put family far above everything else in life.
In keeping with Jay's wishes, no prior calling hours will be held.
A celebration of Jay's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (November 25) at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva, N.Y., with Reverend Deborah Lind-Schmitz officiating. Military honors will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Jay may be made to Irondequoit Little League, PO Box 17962, Rochester, NY 14617.
The world became a better place on July 28, 1958, when Jay was born to Phyllis and John Vacca. Upon graduating from Mynderse Academy, Jay enlisted in the US Air Force proudly serving his country from 1977 to 1981. He went on to work for UPS, retiring after 30 years, then was able to find enjoyment working at Ravine's Winery in Geneva learning about wine making. Jay had many passions in his life. He was an avid golfer. Anytime, weather permitted you could find him on the golf course with his best buddy, Dave Fisher. He loved spending time outdoors from sun up to sun down every day and was a very skilled woodworker. There was no project he could not do, and he spent much of his time creating many beautiful things for the home he shared with the love of his life, Karen. He also loved sports and on any given day, if you stopped over, depending on the season, you could hear him coaching the Yankees, the Giants or the Syracuse Orangemen from the comfort of the couch, with his loyal companions Jake and Sophie by his side. Many laughs would be had from Jay's words of "encouragement."
But among everything, if you asked Jay what brought him the most joy in life, there was never hesitation in his answer, his grandkids. He was the best Papa Bear there ever was and the shrieks of laughter and the shouting of "PAPA" were the undeniable proof. There was nothing Jay wouldn't do for his "babies." He taught them that it is so important to be "kind and calm."
Jay will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend, Karen Vacca; his daughters Sarah (Mike) Callahan of Canandaigua and Christine Cornish of Rochester; his son, Matthew Vacca of Auburn; his mother, Phyllis Vacca of Seneca Falls; his brothers Steve (Susie Schaefer) Vacca of Seneca Falls and Mark (Linda) Vacca of Virginia Beach; his "favorite niece" Jackie (Ronnie) Mueller of Virginia Beach; and his great-niece, Sophie Mueller. Jay will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren Dylan, Stella and Rory, his three little bears.
Jay is predeceased by his father, John A. Vacca.
Always remember to live life like Jay, take time to stop and look around and see all the beauty that life has to offer and enjoy all the little things. Don't take life too seriously, it's meant to be enjoyed! His life was never measured by accomplishments, but was always about what he could do or give to his family.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019