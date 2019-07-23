PENN YAN–John Alexander MacKerchar, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (July 20).



Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 24) at St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan.



A mass of christian burial we be held at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Michael's cemetery. A luncheon for family and friends will at 1 p.m. at the Penn Yan Fire Department.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Honor Flight" c/o American Legion Post #355, PO Box 362, PennYan NY 14527



John was born May 28, 1924 in Penn Yan, N.Y., son of Alexander Fraser MacKerchar and Martha TenBrook MacKerchar. He graduated from St. Michael's School and Penn Yan Academy.



During World War II he served in the US Army 3rd Infantry Division in Italy, France, Austria and Germany, and was awarded the Bronze and Silver Stars.



He retired from the American Can Company in Geneva in 1986.



He was Past Chief of the Penn Yan Fire Department and member of the Sheldon Hose Company for 66 years, as well as a Life member of the New York State Fire Chiefs' Association; former Deputy Fire Coordinator for Yates County and a Charter member of the Genesee Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association. In 1976, John, along with Karl Nielsen and Paul Kubli, completed restoration of Penn Yan's 1855 Wright Brothers hand pumper to working and show condition. In 2013, both John and Paul went to Washington DC on Honor Flight Rochester Mission #32 with Penn Yan's Dirty Dozen.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Blanche Martin MacKerchar; sons Leigh (Alice) and Martin (Loree); grandsons Stephen, Jonathan (Jill), Matthew and Alexander; great-grandsons Mason, Brady, Carter, Camden and Collin; sister, Mabe (Bob) Sorensen; nieces Kay (Jack) Sloat and Martha Sorensen; nephew, Howard (Grace) Sorensen; and many great-nieces; and great-nephews.



He was predeceased by his brother, George MacKerchar; sister-in-law, Lura MacKerchar; niece, Donna Wilhelm; and best friend, Paul Kubli. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019