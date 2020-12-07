WATERLOO – John B. Pettingill, 90, 1756 Whiskey Hill Rd., Waterloo, N.Y., peacefully passed away Friday (December 4, 2020) with his family by his side, at his home.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday (December 8) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (December 9) at the funeral home. Rev. Charlie Valentine, pastor of Aloquin Flint United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
Those attending calling hours and funeral service MUST wear face masks. All attending calling hours and service MUST enter the building through the parking lot doors and exit the building through the Main St. doors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aloquin Flint United Methodist Church, 2760 St. Rt. 5 & 20, Stanley, NY, 14561 or Lifetime Care, 330 Monroe Ave., Rochester, NY, 14607.
John was born April 22, 1930, in the family farm house on Whiskey Hill Rd., Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Harry J. and Margaret Brown Pettingill. He was a 1947 graduate of Waterloo High School. While in school John was a member of National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America Treasurer. John operated the family farm along with his brother, Harry, until December 1974 when the farm was sold. He then went to work at Agway Farm Store in Geneva, N.Y., from 1975 until he retired in 1995. Later he returned to work part-time for the new owners. John married Barbara Davis on October 1, 1970 in the First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. On October 1, 2020 family and close friends gathered together to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. He was a former member and elder at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo and later, Junius Presbyterian Church. John was a member of the Aloquin Flint Methodist Church.
He is survived by his very loving wife, Barbara Pettingill; children Scott (Gil Hannan) Pettingill of Sloansville, N.Y., Susan (Edward) Mitchell of Waterloo, Janet (Stephen) Garlick of Canandaigua, N.Y., John (Sheila) Buck of Penfield, N.Y., John (Marie) Pettingill of Minneapolis, Minn. and Cathy (Jeff) Merkel of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Mary Susan (Andrew) Sargent, Timothy (Bethany) Mitchell, Christopher Mitchell, Morgan (Ryan) Amberg, Matthew Garlick, Thomas Buck, Barbara Buck, Alayna Pettingill and Jared Pettingill; great-grandsons Noah and Jonah Sargent; and several nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents; and brothers George and Harry J. Pettingill.
Condolences and remembrances may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com