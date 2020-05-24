John Buckley MD
CHILI - Sunday (May 17, 2020) at age 61.

Private service and interment in St. Pius Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders.

John was devoted to his family and patients and diligently served his community through the practice of medicine.

Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Katherine; children Carolyn Ann Buckley (Han Min Kim) and Timothy Francis Buckley; siblings Edward (Robin) Buckley and Mary Margaret (Robert) Wickett; special nephew, Victor Ortiz; and many loving relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Janet.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home
2771 Chili Avenue
Rochester, NY 14624
585-426-7830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 23, 2020
A very outgoing person and a great Doctor who always had time to listen and be there for you. May God bless your family he was a great person always❣
Lorraine Gibbs
Friend
May 23, 2020
like his uncle steve, such a warm and caring person,
wonderful to have known. jim & karen
May 23, 2020
Dr Buckley has been our primary care doctor for at least 40 years. My husband and I remember when we interviewed with him to be our doctor. The decision was easy. He was very caring and answered our every question. He was the best. We will miss him very much. Our sincere condolences to his wife and children and his family.
Michael and Paula Rozzi
Friend
May 23, 2020
Extremely sad to see. He was such a caring doctor. Made you feel like he had all the time in the world for you! My husband and I were patients of his for many years. We send deepest sympathy to his wife and family, Rest In Peace Dr. Buckley
Deborah Chick
Friend
May 23, 2020
In my 37 years, I have never had a physician as caring, approachable, and sensible as Dr. B. This is a significant loss to the community. My condolences to his family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Nate
May 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of John's passing. I had the pleasure working as his colleague and found him to be a caring and excellent provider. May his name be for a good memory always. Brett Shulman, MD
Brett Shulman
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
