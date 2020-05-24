CHILI - Sunday (May 17, 2020) at age 61.
Private service and interment in St. Pius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders.
John was devoted to his family and patients and diligently served his community through the practice of medicine.
Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Katherine; children Carolyn Ann Buckley (Han Min Kim) and Timothy Francis Buckley; siblings Edward (Robin) Buckley and Mary Margaret (Robert) Wickett; special nephew, Victor Ortiz; and many loving relatives and friends.
Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Janet.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.