SENECA FALLS - John D. "Chick" Sinicropi, 87 of Johnston St., passed away on Saturday (May 4, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Family and friends may callfrom 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (May 9) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., "Chick's" Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday (May 10) at St. Patrick's Church by the Reverend Michael Merritt. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, in Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donate to a .
"Chick" was born in Seneca Falls on March 11, 1932 the son of the late Salvatore & Maria Cafaro Sinicropi. He resided here most of his life and in Ovid, Michigan from 1957 to 1972. He was the former owner of Finger Lakes Bowl in Seneca Falls. He served as a Seneca Falls Town Board Councilman, Town Supervisor, and was Chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors for 1 year. Chick was a past member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge, Moose Club, & SMS. Chick was a kind, generous, loving, & compassionate man. He touched the hearts and lives of everyone he met. He was a loyal & dedicated friend, as well as a father figure to many people.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Ann Annetta Sinicropi; children Mary Ellen Stambersky, John D. "Bub" (Lynn) Sinicropi, Jr., Karen (Stephen) Marsh all of Seneca Falls, Andrea (Michael) Napoli, Statesville, N.C., Nikki Sember, Melbourne, Fla., and Jovonna (Robert) Kinne, Seneca Falls; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Lorenzetti and brother-in-law, Joseph Petrucci, Seneca Falls; stepsons Joseph (Susan) Addona, Seneca Falls, David (Carolyn) Addona, Mesa, Ariz., and Richard Addona Jr., West Palm Beach, Fla.; two step grandchildren and one 1 step great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, "Chick" was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Esther Nicandri Sinicropi who passed away in 1984; his grandson, Ryan Stambersky; sister, Jennie Petrucci; brother & sister-in-law Anthony & Mary Sinicropi; and brother-in-law, Carlo Lorenzetti, Sr.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for him.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019