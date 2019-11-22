|
SENECA FALLS – John F. Herron Sr., 86, of Seneca St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at Pathway Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Family and friends may attend John's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (November 26). at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls with Reverend Michael Merritt, as celebrant. There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to Pathway Home, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
John was born in Genoa, N.Y. on October 24, 1933 the son of the late Bernard and Helen Berrells Herron. He had resided in Seneca Falls for most of his life. He was a retired construction worker for Labor Union #103, Geneva, N.Y. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, the Kirk-Casey Post #366 American Legion, Seneca Falls, the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post #1323 VFW, Seneca Falls, and a former member of the Seneca Falls Volunteer Fire Department. Over the years, John was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter, Joyce Helen Herron; great-grandson, CJ Sargent; and brother, Richard Herron.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor "Terry" (Coleman) Herron of Seneca Falls, whom he married on April 16, 1955; daughter, Kathy Dicicco of Macedon, N.Y.; sons John F. (Cheri) Herron of Taylorsville, N.C., Bruce B. Herron of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; eight grandchildren Joseph Dicicco, Joshua (Kristina) Dicicco, Chelsea Dicicco, Angela (Robert Anderson) Sargent, Jessica (Steve) Owens, Charlotte Creech, Stephanie (Brandon) Watts and Misty (Alex) Creech; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019