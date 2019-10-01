|
|
GENEVA – John F. Smead, 86, of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (October 3) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva N.Y.
Funeral Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday (October 4) at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial Contribution's, in his memory, may be made to St. Francis/St. Stephen's Education Fund or to Our Lady of Peace Parish.
John was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Gallagher Smead. John was a graduate of DeSales High School and was employed at the Market Basket Stores and Acme Markets for many years before his retirement. He married the love of his life Maureen McCusker and they were married for 60 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends and a good round of golf. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Maureen; his daughters Monica (John) Kerr of Geneva and Seana (Robert) Davis of Syracuse; his sisters Elizabeth " Betty" DeWitt and Mary Kay (Michael) Bolan both of Geneva; his brothers-in-law James McCusker of LA and Thomas P. DeVaney of Geneva; his grandchildren James and Matthew Westfall, Bradley and Quinn Davis, and Christopher (Heather) Kerr; his great-grandchildren Addison, Westfall, Bryanna Houser, Lily, Gabriel and Anna Kerr; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers William and Thomas Smead; and his sisters Florentia Bennett and Ann Hicks.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019