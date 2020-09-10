1/1
John F. "Jack" Van Tassel
1940 - 2020
SENECA FALLS - John F. 'Jack' Van Tassel, Sr. passed away on Saturday (September 5, 2020).

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Jack was born on April 18, 1940 in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the son of the late John & Alice Van Tassel. He was a Union Welder with the Local 73 Plumber & Steam Fitters Union out of Oswego, N.Y.

"John Deere Jack" as he was known among friends, belonged to the Finger Lakes Chapter 2 Cylinder Club, the NY Steam Engine Association and was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed anything racing, collecting John Deere tractors, watching wildlife, but most importantly, his family. There wasn't anything Jack wouldn't do for his kids and grandkids.

John is survived by a son, John (Tammy) Van Tassel; daughter, Suzan Van Tassel; grandchildren Amanda (Rick) Van Tassel-Reed, Andrea (Lucas Fegley) Van Tassel, Samantha and Garrett Vermeulen; great-grandchildren Ethan, Tanner, and Riley Reed, Gavin Jacobsen; as well as extended family and friends.

John is predeceased by his parents John and Alice Van Tassel; as well as his beloved wife, Mary Lu (Podgorny).

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, and find additional information, please visit Doranfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
