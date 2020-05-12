John F. White
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO – John F. White, Jr., of Waterloo, N.Y., died peacefully Sunday (May 10, 2020) at home.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours or service.

The burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va.

John was born June 30, 1933 in Boston, Mass., the son of John F. Sr. and Helen Brinkert White. He retired after 23 years serving with the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by sons Gregory (Laura) White of Franklin,Va., Robert (Darla) White of Overland Park, Kan., Thomas White of Seneca Falls, N.Y., John F. (Carrie) White of Waterloo, N.Y., Daniel (Monica) White of Romulus, N.Y.; twenty-one grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Janet L.Garcia of LaPine, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy White; son, Jeffrey M. White; three brothers; and three sisters.

Condolences for the family may be sent

to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved