WATERLOO – John F. White, Jr., of Waterloo, N.Y., died peacefully Sunday (May 10, 2020) at home.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours or service.
The burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va.
John was born June 30, 1933 in Boston, Mass., the son of John F. Sr. and Helen Brinkert White. He retired after 23 years serving with the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by sons Gregory (Laura) White of Franklin,Va., Robert (Darla) White of Overland Park, Kan., Thomas White of Seneca Falls, N.Y., John F. (Carrie) White of Waterloo, N.Y., Daniel (Monica) White of Romulus, N.Y.; twenty-one grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Janet L.Garcia of LaPine, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy White; son, Jeffrey M. White; three brothers; and three sisters.
Condolences for the family may be sent
to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 15, 2020.