GENEVA – (February 27, 1948 – December 06, 2019) John Francis "Jack" Leonard III, who lived a wonderful life and was relentless in his five-year battle with a rare, aggressive cancer, passed peacefully at his home in Woolwich (Days Ferry), Maine on Friday (December 06) with his devoted wife of 49 years, Margaret Ann Bonner Leonard, by his side.
A funeral Mass was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (December 13) at St. Mary's Church in Bath, Maine. Burial will be private and at a later date.
While a patient at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Jack regularly passed the children's clinic while in route to his treatment. He often remarked how hopeful he was that researchers would soon secure a complete cure for childhood cancer. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to consider a donation in Jack's memory to The Jimmy Fund at http://www.jimmyfund.org
Jack was born on February 27, 1948 in Philadelphia, Penn., the eldest of seven children of John Francis and Adele (Florek) Leonard, Jr., and was raised in Horseheads, N.Y.
An honor student and 3-sport standout athlete, Jack graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira, N.Y. in 1966, where he had exceptional success with football. He was the 1965 Ernie Davis Award recipient. Jack majored in Political Science and played football for the Crusaders at The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., graduating in 1970. Post college, he was invited to try out with the San Diego Chargers; however, with a strong desire to serve his country, Jack applied for and was accepted to the U.S. Navy's Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Fla. He became a P3 Orion pilot, was a Plane Commander in VP-11 and VP-92, and later taught at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. He retired with the rank of Commander after serving with honor during times of peace and conflict for 26 years. Jack cherished his memories of flying and of lasting friendships forged during his military service for the rest of his life.
Jack pursued an accounting career while he and his family lived in R.I. ; he worked as a consultant for KPMG and received his MBA at Bryant University. Moving to Maine full time in 1987, Jack worked in manufacturing prior to building a successful career in financial services with Northeast Planning Associates.
Jack's role as "Dad" and husband gave him his greatest joy and sense of accomplishment. For the past 32 years, he and Maggie made their home in Days Ferry. Everyone who met or knew Jack understood him to be a person of character and integrity. His strong Catholic faith, dedication to family and friends, selflessness, kindness, and courage never wavered. He was known for his infectious sense of humor.
Jack is lovingly remembered by his wife; daughter, Martha A. (Michael) Delay of Byfield, Mass.; daughter, Amy L. (Guy) Muriti of Sydney, Australia; and son, John F. Leonard IV of Portland, Maine; four grandchildren Ryan and Maggie Delay and Lauren and Jack Muriti; brothers and sisters Patricia M. (Richard) Brown, James F. (Kathleen) Leonard, Anne Marie "Amy" (Jerry) Guthrie, Mary Elizabeth "Mel" (Felix) Savala, Joan A. (Timothy Karski) Leonard of Geneva, N.Y., and Joseph F. Leonard, as well as 17 nieces and nephews; the "Philadelphia Leonard cousins"; and a host of friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019