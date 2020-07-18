CLIFTON SPRINGS/PHELPS - John Frederick, 70, passed away from a battle with cancer on Sunday (July 12, 2020).



His burial will be held in East Newark Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the House of John. For memorial service details, please contact the family.



John was born August 2, 1949, son of the late Sheldon and Hazel Frederick.



He spent his whole life working on the family farm. The farm became famous later on when John and Jan started offering hayrides through the large sunflower fields. He always enjoyed catching up with old friends and making new ones from around the world that came to see the flowers. Every year he would collect donations for the House of John, a hospice in Clifton Springs, where he spent his last few days. John enjoyed reading the newspaper, farm magazines, and especially loved spending time with his family.



John is survived by his wife, Jan, of 39 years; as well as six children Jennifer (Michael) Neinast, John Frederick Jr (Sara), Jacob Frederick, Jeannette (Jason) Bastedo, Jay Frederick (Joe), and Jaimee Frederick (Jonathan); and seven grandchildren Zachary and Danielle Neinast, Brianna, Azraela and Natalia Frederick, and Isabel and Gabriel Bastedo, to whom he passed on his love of nature. John is also survived by seven sisters; and one brother; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

