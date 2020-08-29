1/1
John J. Bero Jr.
1923 - 2020
GENEVA- John J. Bero, Jr., 96, of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (August 26, 2020) at home surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (September 1) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home at 45 High St. Geneva. Prayers will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church.

Entombment with full military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions mat be made to; Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, N.Y. 14456 or St. Stephen's Church 130 Exchange St. Geneva, N.Y. 14456

John was born on October 13, 1923 in N. Tonawanda, the son of the late John J. Bero Sr. and Margaret Cane Bero. Jack graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and attended college at the University at Buffalo where he received a degree in Business Administration. After his military service he returned to the University at Buffalo, graduating from law school in 1949.

Jack served in the United States Army during WWII, overseas in Northern France, Central Europe, Ardennes and the Rhineland. Jack was awarded The Bronze Star Metal for his actions at the Battle of the Bulge.

After graduating from Law School Jack went to work for his father at Bero Construction Corporation. In 1957 he became President of the company, a position he held until his retirement in 1987 with operations from New York to Virginia, including the NYS Thruway and I-95. He also presided over subdivisions of the company, which included Concrete Materials Inc., Marine Docks, Seneca Supply and Soil Science. During his working career he served a term as President of the Associated General Contractors of America (A.G.C) - New York Chapter and was a life director of the national A.G.C.

Jack and Marion loved to travel and vacation with their family. They were particularly proud of their cross-country motorhome trip all the way to Alaska and their other travels in Canada, Europe, and Mexico, His favorite vacation involved taking the entire extended family on a Caribbean cruise for his and Marion's 50th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed many years in Naples, Fla., where their home was always open to family and friends.

Jack is survived by his children; daughter, Lorraine (Charles Blowers) McGuigan of Geneva; sons John (Diane) Bero, III of Canandaigua, Steven (Cynthia) Bero of Canandaigua, David (Sandra) Bero of Canandaigua; grandchildren Francis (Arielle) McGuigan, Rebecca McGuigan, John (Elizabeth) Bero, IV, Jeffrey Bero, Nicholas (Jeanine) Bero, Stefanie (Stephen) Perry, Christopher (Rachael Dedlow) Bero, David Bero, Jr., Allyson Bero; great-grandchildren Addison McGuigan-Westfall, Adrian Bero, Ainsley Bero, Micah Shmilovich, Luca Perry; several nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S and Canada.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Marion Petrossi Bero; brother, Donald Bero; sister, Margaret "Peggy" Maggione

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit

www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 29 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
1
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
