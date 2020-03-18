Home

John R. Canolesio Funeral Home
38 Ford Street
Clyde, NY 14333-1326
(315) 923-4281

John J. Goodell

John J. Goodell Obituary
CLYDE/SAVANNAH – John J Goodell, 58, of Mays Point died unexpectedly on Wednesday (March 11, 2020).

A memorial service will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (March 20) at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde.

John was born November 28, 1961 in Lyons, a son to the late Edward and Catherine Goodell. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his three children Kylie (Jeff) Purdy, Patrick Goodell, and Christopher Goodell; grandchildren Shane Interlichia, Madelyn Purdy, and Leighanna Goodell; siblings William Goodell, MaryAnn Rivers, and Ann Goodell; many nieces, cousins, and good friends.

John was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Catherine.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2020
