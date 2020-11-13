WATERLOO - John J. Gurinowich, Passed away on Saturday, November 8th, 2020. A Funeral Mass, officiated by Rev. James Fennessy, will be held on Monday, November 16th at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church in Waterloo. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterloo.
Born in Seneca Falls, the son of the late Walter and Vincenza (Santoro) Gurinowich. John grew up in the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area and helped out with the family business at the Plaza Restaurant in Waterloo. He enjoyed anything to do with car racing, including NASCAR. He was an avid collector who had a big heart and enjoyed giving back to the community.
Survived by his son, Kevin Gurinowich and girlfriend, Jessica Law; grandchildren, Brandon (Caitlin), Mark, Kristina, Samuel (Sharayah); 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Dennis) Stahl; niece, Michelle Judson; great-nieces and nephews, Mercedes, Allyson, Dawson, Nathan Dressing, as well as extended family and friends.
