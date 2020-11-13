1/
John J. Gurinowich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - John J. Gurinowich, Passed away on Saturday, November 8th, 2020. A Funeral Mass, officiated by Rev. James Fennessy, will be held on Monday, November 16th at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church in Waterloo. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterloo.

Born in Seneca Falls, the son of the late Walter and Vincenza (Santoro) Gurinowich. John grew up in the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area and helped out with the family business at the Plaza Restaurant in Waterloo. He enjoyed anything to do with car racing, including NASCAR. He was an avid collector who had a big heart and enjoyed giving back to the community.

Survived by his son, Kevin Gurinowich and girlfriend, Jessica Law; grandchildren, Brandon (Caitlin), Mark, Kristina, Samuel (Sharayah); 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Dennis) Stahl; niece, Michelle Judson; great-nieces and nephews, Mercedes, Allyson, Dawson, Nathan Dressing, as well as extended family and friends.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
30 Center Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved