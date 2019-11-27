|
FARMINGTON – John J. Pettrone, age 68, of Farmington passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (November 24, 2019) at home.
Honoring John's wishes there will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (December 2) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High St., Geneva. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County, 3040 County Road 10, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
John was born on February 16, 1951, in Geneva, the son of Joseph P. and Mildred DeMaria Pettrone. He was a graduate of Geneva High School, class of 1969, and retired after many years from Goulds Pumps.
He was an avid sports fan, especially Boston Red Sox and Syracuse basketball and football, where he was a long time season ticket holder. John enjoyed watching his grandchildren and nephews sporting events and never missed a baseball game at both Victor High School and Canandaigua Academy.
John is survived by his daughter, Susan (Chris) Durkin of Florida; his son, Steven (Christine Williams) Pettrone of Farmington; grandchildren Brady, Trevor, and Alexa Durkin, and, Willow Pettrone; mother, Mildred Pettrone of Geneva; sisters Carol Welch of Phoenix, Ariz., and Nancy (Bill) Long of Geneva; nieces and nephews Adam, and Hannah Welch, Rebecca, Mathew, and Michael Long; aunts Rose Pettrone and Anna DeMaria; as well as numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph P. Pettrone; brother-in-law, David Welch; uncles Peter (Madeline) DeMaria, Carmen DeMaria, Sully DeMaria, Nick (Terry) DeMaria, Joseph (Louise) DeMaria, Martin (Gerry) Pettrone, and John Pettrone; aunts Mary (Louis) Nardone, Jane (Sam) Branciforte, and Madeline DeMaria; cousins Donna Augustine, Louis Nardone, and Mark DeMaria.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019