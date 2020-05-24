John J. Yaniri
1931 - 2020
NEWARK - John J. Yaniri, 89, died Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home where he was residing with his wife Angeline, whom he married on June 25, 1955.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main Street, Newark, New York 14513.

He was born on March 4, 1931 in Newark, the son of the late Emilio and Mary SanAngelo Yaniri. Mr. Yaniri was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. He graduated from Newark High School. He served in the US Airforce from 1950 to 1953, where he was a musician in the 752nd Airforce band. He played the clarinet and saxophone; he had a band, the Hi Fi Four, and also played with the Newark Park Band. John's first job was working in a local grocery store. Through several owners and names he eventually retired from Palermo's Big M. In retirement he he drove cars for the Mike Barnard dealerships.

John is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Angeline; a daughter, Pamela (James) Slater; two grandchildren Rebecca and Eric; nieces and nephews Peter (Karen) Staples, Jeff (Deborah) Staples, Karen (Brian) Descamp, Carl Conkin Jr., Kathleen Iole, Frank Iole, Joanne Bailey, Thomas (Amy) Ioele.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Marie Iole.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
To be annouced
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
