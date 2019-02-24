BRANCHPORT–John M. Hicks, Sr., age 87, died Friday (Feb. 22, 2019) at the Keuka Comfort Care Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Hicks Sr..
Friends may call Monday (Feb. 25) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
John was born in Rochester, N.Y. to the late Clare and Thomas Hicks. He was a graduate of Alfred University. John served in the Army in Korea, during the Korean War. John was a self-employed entrepreneur and businessman. After retirement he volunteered with the Yates County Habitat for Humanity. John was a loyal member of the Rushville Lions Club; and a member of the Rushville United Methodist Church. John was a history enthusiast. He was an avid racquetball player, still playing 3 times a week this past December. John was a good and generous man, and a faithful husband and loving father and grandfather.
John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ann E. Hicks; five children Aimee (Mark) Mihalyov, John M. (Renee) Hicks, Jr., Darryl (Robin) Lapp, Douglas (Leslie) Hicks and Wendy (Eric) Merz; 14 grandchildren; and 8 ½ great-grandchildren.
John was predeceased by a daughter, Terri Ann Fields; and a brother, Thomas F. Hicks, Jr.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Hicks family.
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019